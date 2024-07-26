LA Times Today: Cool, gentle Tujunga stream draws masses. Piles of waste, traffic, illegal parking follow

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

The Tujunga Wash in the San Fernando Valley has provided relief for southern Californians looking to beat the heat this summer. But an influx of visitors are leaving behind piles of trash and clogging up local roads and residents have had enough.



L.A. Times intern Jasmine Mendez wrote about the overcrowded Tujunga stream and brought us the story.