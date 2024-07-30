LA Times Today: Wild claims of mass child molestation rocked an L.A. beach town. Truth was the first casualty

It was a scandal that rocked southern California and the country. Teachers at McMartin Preschool in Manhattan Beach were accused of molesting their young students. The trial became the longest legal saga in U.S. history and the allegations against the teachers turned out to be a hoax.



L.A. Times staff writer Christopher Goffard wrote about the Mcmartin Preschool case in the latest installment of his series “Crimes of the Times.”