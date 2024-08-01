LA Times Today: L.A. moves to close Wilshire Boulevard through MacArthur Park

Wilshire Boulevard is one of L.A.’s most iconic streets. The nearly 16-mile road runs from Santa Monica and weaves its way through Beverly Hills all the way to downtown L.A. But in a bold move, the city is looking to close Wilshire through historic Macarthur Park.



L.A. Times Rachel Uranga brought Lisa McRee the plan.