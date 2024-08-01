LA Times Today: COVID surging in California, nears two-year summer high. ‘Almost everybody has it’

If it seems like more and more people around you are catching COVID lately, you’re not alone. According to federal data, coronavirus levels in California’s wastewater are climbing to new heights, indicating a widespread and worsening outbreak.



L.A. Times metro reporter Ron Lin joined Lisa McRee with the latest.