LA Times Today: In a precarious wine world, how one Los Olivos vineyard is redefining grape farming
Across the Golden State there are 4,200 wineries, from small family farms to massive commercial operations. In fact, 90 percent of America’s wine supply is produced right here. But as our climate heats up and water becomes scarce there’s a movement afoot to rethink how we grow the grapes we drink.
Writer and wine expert David Rosoff brought Lisa McRee the story.
