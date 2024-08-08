LA Times Today: Gas cut off at Rancho Palos Verdes neighborhood hit by landslides. Electricity may go next

Rancho Palos Verdes is asking the governor for a state of emergency there due to the ongoing landslides in the area. Because of the shifting earth, several neighborhoods had their gas abruptly shut off and now other utilities may be next. More than 100 homes have been impacted. The city is asking for financial help and for permit requirements to be waived as residents try to fix or repair their homes.



L.A. Times Grace Toohey has been following the story and joined Lisa McRee to discuss it.