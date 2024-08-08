LA Times Today: He saw his daughter fall from Half Dome. He says safety changes could prevent more tragedies

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Dark clouds began to hover and rain began to fall when 23-year-old Grace Rohloff and her dad began descending down the smooth slick granite surface of Half Dome.



L.A. Times staff writer Hannah Fry joined us to explain how Grace lost her footing and slid past her dad tragically falling to her death 200 hundred feet off the mountain.