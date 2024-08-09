LA Times Today: How much does your city know about you? This Southern California city opens up

Public Wi-Fi, the library self-check-out machine, public bicycle kiosks, even parking lot pay stations are just a few locations where cities collect your personal data.



The Times’s Hannah Fry went on a data walk in Long Beach with residents who wanted to know just how and where their personal info was being collected.