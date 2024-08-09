LA Times Today: How much does your city know about you? This Southern California city opens up
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
Public Wi-Fi, the library self-check-out machine, public bicycle kiosks, even parking lot pay stations are just a few locations where cities collect your personal data.
The Times’s Hannah Fry went on a data walk in Long Beach with residents who wanted to know just how and where their personal info was being collected.
The Times’s Hannah Fry went on a data walk in Long Beach with residents who wanted to know just how and where their personal info was being collected.