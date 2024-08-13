LA Times Today: In the fentanyl crisis, infants and toddlers become unsuspecting victims

The fentanyl crisis is ravaging communities across the country, but what’s alarming public health experts is the number of children under five, dying or arriving in emergency rooms testing positive for the drug.



L.A. Times reporter Melissa Gomez joined Lisa McRee with the story of a two-year-old boy who overdosed on his father’s fentanyl.