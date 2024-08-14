LA Times Today: Patt Says: Controversial Marilyn Monroe statue in Palm Springs will be moved

Marilyn Monroe was of course an icon of the 20th century. More than 60 years after her death, her legacy as an actress and enigma lives on.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked into why one tribute to the blonde bombshell in Palm Springs has stirred up so much controversy and why residents want it removed.



Here’s what Patt says.