LA Times Today: California’s largest police group says rural departments need more officers

A new report reveals California’s police staffing is at its lowest point in decades. Rural areas in particular are struggling to fill positions. Departments across the state are offering signing bonuses and other incentives to recruit new officers.



L.A. Times politics reporter Anabel Sosa writes that the staffing woes come at a crucial time.