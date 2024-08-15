LA Times Today: The Manson follower who tried to assassinate a president — and the man who stopped her

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

In the 1960’s members of the Manson family committed a series of murders across L.A. Years after Manson was sent to prison, one of his most devoted followers, Squeaky Fromme, attempted to assassinate then-president Gerald Ford.



L.A. Times staff writer Christopher Goffard wrote about that as part of his “Crimes of the Times” series.