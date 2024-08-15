LA Times Today: The Manson follower who tried to assassinate a president — and the man who stopped her
In the 1960’s members of the Manson family committed a series of murders across L.A. Years after Manson was sent to prison, one of his most devoted followers, Squeaky Fromme, attempted to assassinate then-president Gerald Ford.
L.A. Times staff writer Christopher Goffard wrote about that as part of his “Crimes of the Times” series.
