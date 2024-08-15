LA Times Today: Study details ‘transformative’ results from L.A. pilot that guaranteed families $1,000 a month

What if you gave 3,200 of the poorest Angelenos a guaranteed monthly income of $1,000, no strings attached? Would it change lives? New research shows whether this big leap actually worked.



L.A. Times staff writer Rebecca Plevin and Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot, or BIG:LEAP, recipient Ashley Davis joined Lisa McRee.