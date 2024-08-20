LA Times Today: Air taxi service plans for 2026 Los Angeles launch at USC, SoFi and LAX

“The Jetsons” was a 1960s animated sitcom where people lived in housing in the sky and drove aero cars that looked like flying saucers.



Sixty years later, actual flying cars could become a reality. A Bay Area company is looking to launch air traffic service from various locations across Southern California.