LA Times Today: California Science Center cultivates next generation of scientists
Curiosity creation, innovation and exploration. Stimulating curiosity – especially about science – is the number one mission of the California Science Center in Exposition Park.
Every day, thousands of people come to have their curiosity piqued. And behind the scenes, the center has youth programs with a particular focus on kids from under-resourced communities.
