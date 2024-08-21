LA Times Today: Trash, traffic, tempers, tourists: Laguna Beach’s summer of discontent
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
Video of an angry Laguna Beach homeowner went viral last month as tensions have been rising in Laguna Beach between residents and visitors for some time. L.A. Times staff writer Hannah Fry joined Lisa McRee with the latest.