LA Times Today: Urban and rural teens swap hometowns and are shocked by what they learn about each other

This summer, a group of teens from across the country took their summer vacation to a whole new level. The American Exchange Project helped participants swap hometowns, giving rural teens a taste of big city life, and showing urban teens what it’s like outside of the bubble of l-a.



Anna Gordon and Aurelia Mendez-Ortega swapped cities for the summer and joined Lisa McRee to talk about their experience.