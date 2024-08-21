LA Times Today: Urban and rural teens swap hometowns and are shocked by what they learn about each other
This summer, a group of teens from across the country took their summer vacation to a whole new level. The American Exchange Project helped participants swap hometowns, giving rural teens a taste of big city life, and showing urban teens what it’s like outside of the bubble of l-a.
Anna Gordon and Aurelia Mendez-Ortega swapped cities for the summer and joined Lisa McRee to talk about their experience.
