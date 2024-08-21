LA Times Today: Who is running for California governor in 2026? Meet the potential candidates

The California delegation led by Governor Gavin Newsom officially endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president of the United States at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Although Newsom will remain governor of California for another two years, the race to succeed him is already on.



L.A. Times assistant editor, Phil Willon writes about California politics and joined Lisa McRee from Sacramento to talk about it.