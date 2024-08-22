LA Times Today: As La Niña strengthens, forecasters warn of a potential return to drought

Summer is about halfway over, but forecasters say extreme heat isn’t going anywhere for a while. A La Niña weather system this fall and winter could plummet California back into drought conditions.



L.A. Times staff writer Grace Toohey joined Lisa to talk about the likelihood of La Niña, and what it means for California.