LA Times Today: As school starts, LAUSD faces chronic student absenteeism

Millions of students attend K-12 schools in California. But nearly a quarter of them are missing too much school. So what can districts do to help keep students in class and help them succeed?



L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume wrote about the creative ways schools are engaging students.