LA Times Today: As COVID wave wallops California, new vaccines arrive this week. Will it be a turning point?

All summer, coronavirus infections have been surging in California and across the country. But a new, updated vaccine could help bring infections back under control.



L.A. Times Ron Lin joined Lisa McRee with more on when and where people can get their shots.