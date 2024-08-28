LA Times Today: As Democrats work to make California a haven for abortion access, some cities are pushing back

In the years since Roe v. Wade was overturned, California has become a safe haven for abortion access drawing women from across the country. But not all lawmakers in the golden state support abortion rights and some cities are now pushing back. Democrats in Sacramento are taking on local zoning laws.



L.A. Times Sacramento reporter Mackenzie Mays joined Lisa McRee with the story.