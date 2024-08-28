LA Times Today: Dangerous L.A. fault system rivaling the San Andreas tied to recent earthquakes

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake that rattled Los Angeles on August 12 was centered within one of the region’s most potentially destructive fault systems capable of producing a magnitude 7.5 quake.



L.A. Times metro reporter Ron Lin spoke to several seismology experts and joined Lisa McRee to share their perspectives on the significance of the most recent temblor and which types of buildings are of concern.