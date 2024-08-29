LA Times Today: Langer’s Deli owner is starving for L.A. to clean up MacArthur Park, and thinking of closing

The #19 – pastrami with Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing is touted as one of the best sandwiches in the country. It’s served at the world famous Langer’s Deli in L.A.’s Westlake District on the corner of 7th and Alvarado.



L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez paid a visit to the deli where its owner is contemplating closing after 77 years due because of crime, encampments and drug deals in his beloved neighborhood.