LA Times Today: ‘It feels like a fortress.’ California students return to college amid tighter security over protests

It was just this spring that pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests broke out at college campuses across the country, including USC, UCLA, and UC Irvine here in the Southland. Well now, as students head back to campus, they’re beginning another school year with new rules and tools to prevent another wave of violence.



L.A. Times education reporter Jaweed Kaleem joined Lisa McRee with more.