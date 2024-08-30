LA Times Today: California passes school cellphone restrictions. But some students find workarounds

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

LAUSD students will begin the new year in January with a new rule: no more cellphones or social media during the school day. Now, the state of California may be following suit.



Howard Blume covers education for the Times and joined Lisa McRee with the story.