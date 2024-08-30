LA Times Today: Leonardo da Vinci exhibition examines his scientific pursuits
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
When you think of Leonardo da Vinci, you probably think of his masterpiece the Mona Lisa. But he didn’t think of himself as only an artist. A new exhibition at the California Science Center puts his scientific pursuits on center stage.
Due to popular demand, the exhibition has been extended through January 5, 2025. For information and tickets visit californiasciencecenter.org/davinci.
Due to popular demand, the exhibition has been extended through January 5, 2025. For information and tickets visit californiasciencecenter.org/davinci.