Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
California

Newsom names first openly gay justice to the state Supreme Court

Gov. Gavin Newsom named Martin Jenkins, his Judicial Appointments secretary, to the California Supreme Court. Jenkins would become the first openly gay man on the court.

Oct. 5, 2020
2:09 PM
Share
California