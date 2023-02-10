LA Times Today: Secret to a long life? 109-year-old, who’s survived two pandemics, shares his thoughts

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Knowing someone who’s made it to the age of 100, or even beyond, can be inspirational and informative. You can’t help but ask them, “What’s your secret?”



L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez has a new column titled “Golden State,” which focuses on the blessings and burdens of advancing in age.



He shared the secrets of longevity through his friend who is currently celebrating birthday number 109!