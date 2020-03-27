Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

L.A. County closes beaches to deter crowds and slow the spread of COVID-19

March 27, 2020
2:27 PM
L.A. County has closed all beaches in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. Not all are obeying the closures.
