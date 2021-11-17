LAUSD to spend $5 million on gift cards, prizes to encourage students to get vaccinated

ARLETA, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Aidan Williams sits with his son Ocean Williams (cq), 5, getting the COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Chelsea Meyer as his brother River, 6, right, provides a distraction at Arleta High School on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Following the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, Los Angeles Unified will offer voluntary vaccine access to students. The district highly encourages the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, however, it will not be part of Los Angeles Unified’s current student vaccine requirement. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Students 12 and older are supposed to have their first shot by Nov. 21.