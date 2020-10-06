Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
California

Giant Trump sign appears on the hills along the Sepulveda Pass

Saying the sign could distract motorists, workers from the California Department of Transportation took down the large letters, which were on private property.

Oct. 6, 2020
4:36 PM
Share
California