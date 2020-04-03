Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Blind man sues LAPD officers for excessive force and suffocation

April 3, 2020
5 AM
A lawsuit filed Wednesday by a blind man in his 60s claims that at least eight LAPD officers tackled, beat and arrested him at his apartment, or stood by without intervening.
