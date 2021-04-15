Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Californians 16 and older now eligible for vaccine

Speaking at a church in the Bay Area town of Union City, Gov. Gavin Newsom noted that “April 15 officially in 2021 in the state of California is not tax day, it’s vax day.”

