With weddings being canceled, bridal boutique shifts to making masks

When the COVID-19 outbreak hit Southern California, business for Genesis Bridal in Santa Ana came to a halt. To adapt, owner Lilia Cerpas began sewing face masks with her sister, Vicky Cerpas, and her niece, Victoria Lopez.