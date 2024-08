Five people, including a doctor, charged in Matthew Perry’s death

Federal authorities have filed drug charges against five individuals, including a doctor, in connection with the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry in Los Angeles. The defendants are accused of distributing 20 vials of ketamine to Perry for $55,000 in cash. The two lead defendants are Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen,” and Salvador Plasencia, nicknamed “Dr. P,” according to U.S. Atty. Martin Estrada.