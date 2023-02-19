Letters from the Japanese incarceration camp at Santa Anita

After the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, there was an unfounded fear that Japanese Americans would be loyal to Japan. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the military to incarcerate Japanese Americans. The Santa Anita Race Track was designated as one such camp, creating the Santa Anita Assembly Center.



Thousands of Japanese Americans were forced to live in barracks and horse stables. Ted Fujioka was 17 years old when he was forced into the incarceration camp, and he wrote letters to a high school teacher. Decades later, those letters made it back to Ted’s nephew Darrell Kunitomi, historian for the Los Angeles Times.



Here, Darrell reads a few of Ted’s letters and shares memories of his time at the camp and tells us why we cannot forget this time in American history.