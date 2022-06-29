Abortion rights activists continue protest against Supreme Court ruling

Dozens of people gathered in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Monday to oppose the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Activists said they planned to continue their protests until the court’s decision is reversed.

