Abortion rights activists continue protest against Supreme Court ruling
California

Abortion rights activists continue protest against Supreme Court ruling

Dozens of people gathered in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Monday to oppose the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Activists said they planned to continue their protests until the court’s decision is reversed.

By César Rojas Ángel
César Rojas Ángel

César Rojas Ángel is a video intern for the Los Angeles Times. He’s pursuing a degree in documentary filmmaking at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. Rojas was born and raised in Bogotá, Colombia, and before coming to California, he worked with the French public network France 24 in Spanish. As a Latinx journalist, he’s reported about migration, indigenous communities, environment and the intersection between these issues.