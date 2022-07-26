LA Times Today: Affordable housing in California now routinely tops $1 million per apartment to build

It’s called affordable housing, but it sure doesn’t sound affordable. Some projects here in California cost more than a million dollars per apartment to build.



And that’s making it harder to house the growing number of low-income Californians who need help paying rent.



L.A. Times housing reporter Liam Dillon wrote about the high price of affordable housing.