LA Times Today: As California fires worsen, can AI come to the rescue?
As climate change continues to fuel larger and more frequent fires in California, a new project using artificial intelligence is being used to monitor wildfires. The project is headed by Cal Fire, and it was introduced in late June.
L.A. Times staff writer Hayley Smith joined Lisa McRee with the story.
