LA Times Today: Air taxis are aiming to be in L.A. by 2028 Olympics

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Imagine being able to skip rush hour traffic by taking a flying air taxi.



This might sound like a scene from “Back to the Future,” but it could soon be a reality in Los Angeles.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote about these flying contraptions that L.A. hopes to have ready in time for the 2028 Olympics.



Here’s what Patt says.