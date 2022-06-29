LA Times Today: In California’s high-risk fire country, Airbnb offers guests no warning

Airbnb is the most used short term rental service in the United States.



But an L.A. Times analysis found thousands of their rentals are located in high-risk wildfire areas and offer no warnings or evacuation plans for guests.



L.A. Times reporter Ben Poston wrote about the potential dangers for vacationers.