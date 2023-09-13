LA Times Today: Ship Alaska’s homeless population off to California? They say no way
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
In the last 18 months, Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has sent more than 34,000 asylum seekers from the Mexican border to other cities in the U.S. More than 480 migrants have been sent to Los Angeles. A thirteenth bus arrived Saturday at Union Station, carrying 12 families, including 15 children.
Now, a Republican mayor in Anchorage, Alaska, is taking a page from that playbook, saying he wants to offer the homeless in his city a one-way plane ticket to L.A.
L.A. Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts traveled to Anchorage for the story.
Now, a Republican mayor in Anchorage, Alaska, is taking a page from that playbook, saying he wants to offer the homeless in his city a one-way plane ticket to L.A.
L.A. Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts traveled to Anchorage for the story.