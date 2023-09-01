LA Times Today: How pilots in tiny planes are saving dogs from death
California’s number of unwanted pets is causing a crisis at overcrowded shelters. But a philanthropic pilot with a huge heart and a tiny plane is trying to fix that.
L.A. Times staff writer Jeanette Marantos brought the story behind Amelia-air, a non-profit transporting canine and kitty cargo to bigger cities that are better equipped to rescue animals.
