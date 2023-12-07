LA Times Today: These shelters are euthanizing more dogs despite promises to save them
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is working to save shelter dogs, which are being euthanized in shocking numbers.
On Tuesday, the supervisors unanimously approved a motion aimed at saving more shelter animals by calling for more kennels at Palmdale’s Animal Care Center and by increasing accessibility to visitors.
The motion also asks the Department of Animal Care and Control to search for other facilities to house more dogs.
The move comes after an L.A. Times investigation into a troubling increase in dog euthanasia rates at two county shelters. Times reporters Alexandra Petri and Alene Tchekmedyian joined Lisa McRee with more.
On Tuesday, the supervisors unanimously approved a motion aimed at saving more shelter animals by calling for more kennels at Palmdale’s Animal Care Center and by increasing accessibility to visitors.
The motion also asks the Department of Animal Care and Control to search for other facilities to house more dogs.
The move comes after an L.A. Times investigation into a troubling increase in dog euthanasia rates at two county shelters. Times reporters Alexandra Petri and Alene Tchekmedyian joined Lisa McRee with more.