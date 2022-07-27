LA Times Today: A closer look at the treatment inside L.A. animal shelters

L.A.’s city-run animal shelters reached no-kill status in 2017. An army of volunteers has been essential in making the place run. As the number of animals in the city’s shelters have ballooned, volunteers can’t keep up and conditions have become so poor that some are questioning the city’s reliance on volunteers at all.



L.A. Times City Hall reporter Dakota Smith exposed the shocking conditions inside the city’s animal shelters.