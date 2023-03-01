LA Times Today: Anthony Avalos murder trial: ‘Nothing short of monsters’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Anthony Avalos was the fastest kid in his fourth-grade class. Teachers and relatives describe him as a thoughtful boy who was mature beyond his years.



In 2018, his young life was cut short. Anthony’s mother and her boyfriend faced trial for his murder.



James Queally covers crime and courts for the L.A. Times, and we want to warn you that some of the details in this case are disturbing.