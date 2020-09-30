Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
California

Glass fire grows, burning 80 homes in wine country

The rapid spread of the nearly 50,000-acre Glass fire has raised concerns about the fate of the wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Sep. 30, 2020
11:08 AM
Share
California