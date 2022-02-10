LA Times Today: A bitter feud centers on source of Arrowhead bottled water

In 2015, a Desert Dun investigation revealed the Arrowhead water company owned by Nestle at the time was legally bottling and profiting from a Southern California spring in the San Bernardino Mountains.



The cost all these years for this water was free to the company, while California went through a drought.



Today Arrowhead is owned by a new company and the water is still free.



L.A. Times water writer Ian James joined us to share where this water controversy stands.