LA Times Today: A bitter feud centers on source of Arrowhead bottled water
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1
In 2015, a Desert Dun investigation revealed the Arrowhead water company owned by Nestle at the time was legally bottling and profiting from a Southern California spring in the San Bernardino Mountains.
The cost all these years for this water was free to the company, while California went through a drought.
Today Arrowhead is owned by a new company and the water is still free.
L.A. Times water writer Ian James joined us to share where this water controversy stands.
