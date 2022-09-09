LA Times Today: Can Bass or Caruso solve the L.A. homeless crisis? Inside their plans

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the race for L.A. mayor, Representative Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso have both made sweeping campaign promises to address homelessness.



We learned this week that there are more than 69,000 unhoused people living on L.A. streets.